Cricket: Kiwi punters score after famous Bangladesh test win over Black Caps

Bangladesh beat the Black Caps by eight wickets in Mt Maunganui. Photo / Photosport

Plenty of sports bettors around the country were among those celebrating Bangladesh's test triumph this week, with the visitors upsetting the heavily favoured Black Caps in Mt Maunganui.

The eight-wicket win was an historic achievement for Bangladesh, ending a string of 32 consecutive defeats on New Zealand soil and securing the nation its first test win away from home.

The Black Caps, who were paying $1.08 at the start of day two, made a good start with the bat, but Bangladesh, who were at $21 odds of winning the night before the test started, proved they were up to the task by ending their first innings with a 130-run lead.

Their bowlers then caused all sorts of issues for the Black Caps batsmen, leaving them little to chase in the second innings to close out a famous victory.

A spokesperson from the TAB said that while there was little interest in the New Zealand side on the match result market, there were several punters who had faith in the underdogs.

A $240 bet, returning $5,000, was placed the night before the test when odds of $21 were offered on Bangladesh, and the money kept steadily coming for the visitors as they asserted their position throughout the five days of the test.

The largest bet taken on Bangladesh was at the end of day 4 when a $25,000 bet was placed at $1.70, returning $42,500, while a $1,000 bet was placed at lunch on day two when Bangladesh were paying $10.

But, as is the case when it comes to sports betting, for the big wins there were also plenty of losses.

One such bet being a $10,000 wager taken by the TAB in the latter days of the test, at which point the draw was the most likely outcome and paying $1.41 odds.

The Black Caps have opened at $1.14 for the second test, which starts in Christchurch on Sunday, while Bangladesh have opened at $10.90 and the draw at $7.10.