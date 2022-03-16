Kane Williamson is set to return from injury at the IPL. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson's return from his elbow injury is imminent – but not for the Black Caps.

The New Zealand captain, who has missed a summer of international cricket at home, has headed off to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

He's one of 12 Kiwi players involved in the Twenty20 tournament who will miss the limited-overs series against the Netherlands starting next week.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he's comfortable with the decision, with the ultimate goal to have Williamson back for New Zealand's three-test series against England in June.

"Kane's heading off to India. All the IPL guys are away this week and heading off there. That's just part of the current cycle of what it looks like in world cricket," Stead said after announcing the Black Caps T20 and ODI squads for the Netherlands tour.

"He's going really well. He's been everywhere we want him to be and that's great.

"For us, Kane playing T20 cricket is the right way forward for the short term. It means we can manage his loads a little bit more. And we have a little bit more of a clear idea around how many balls he will be hitting to make sure he is loading the elbow progressively, with a view to him being right for the tests in the UK which we will be really hopeful for."

With 12 players away in India, Stead said it was a good opportunity for a couple of new names in the Black Caps squad.

Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Michael Bracewell and Central Stags wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver, who was named in the one-off T20 clash, are set to make their Black Caps debuts.

"It's a great opportunity," Stead said. "Every time a new player gets selected for New Zealand and play for the Black Caps, it's exciting for them and exciting for our team. I think the natural opportunity that's come around with 12 guys being essentially ruled out by playing in the IPL is exciting for us.

"We try and show loyalty to those that have been in our squad and I think that's been part of the reason we've had some of the success we've had. We don't make it to be easy to get into the teams, but Michael's been knocking on the door for a while now. He's a true all-rounder. He's got some great skills in all three forms of the game, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he can bring."

Black Caps ODI and T20 squads for Netherlands tour:

Tom Latham (c) (wk)

Doug Bracewell

Michael Bracewell

Mark Chapman

Dane Cleaver (wk) – T20 only

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson – ODI only

Scott Kuggeleijn – T20 only

Henry Nicholls – ODI only

Ben Sears – T20 only

Ish Sodhi

Ross Taylor – ODI only

Blair Tickner

Will Young

New Zealand IPL players: Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson (Gujarat Titans), Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals), Adam Milne (Chennai Super Kings), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders), Jimmy Neesham (Rajasthan Royals), Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings), Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Tim Seifert (Delhi Capitals), Daryl Mitchell (Rajasthan Royals).