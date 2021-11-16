Cricket: Kane Williamson to miss Black Caps' T20 series against India

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final: Black Caps v Australia. Video / Sky Sport

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur.

Less than 24 hours after falling to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai, Williamson and the 15-strong T20 squad arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening ahead of the Black Caps' tour of India.

With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night, the decision was made for Williamson to join the test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation.

Kane Williamson.

Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series.

Lockie Ferguson's recovery from a right calf strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20 series.

Black Caps T20 squad for India

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (wk)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Kane Williamson

Black Caps test squad for India

Kane Williamson (c)

Tom Blundell (wk)

Kyle Jamieson

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Ajaz Patel

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner

Will Somerville

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Neil Wagner

Will Young