England players mob Harry Brook after taking the wicket of Kane Williamson. Photo / photosport.nz

Harry Brook is set to earn a fourth straight player-of-the-match award for a whirlwind ton that put England on top in the second test. His most pivotal contribution might have come with the ball.

A 23-year-old with eight first-class wickets in 61 matches - who woke up having never delivered a ball in test cricket - yesterday claimed the scalp of New Zealand’s newly crowned runscoring king to once again reinforce the tourists’ dominance.

Kane Williamson ruefully sighed when last night reflecting on losing his wicket to a bowler of such limited pedigree, after his dismissal for 132 triggered a potentially costly collapse.

Those tumbling wickets might have meant little; this England team are capable of chasing far bigger targets than the 258 they were eventually set after the Black Caps had lost their last five for 28.

But on another day, Williamson might have been unbeaten at stumps, his side preparing to impose a much trickier challenge.

Instead, after he applied the faintest of touches to a legside half-tracker, causing the smallest of spikes on UltraEdge, the series was securely back in England’s grasp.

“It’s one of those things, isn’t it,” Williamson said. “Cricket. Frustrating, obviously.”

That could have described the collective mood after a day in which the Black Caps reached 483 and were left wishing for a fair few more.

They had looked like fulfilling that desire when Williamson and Tom Blundell were threatening another famous sixth-wicket stand at the Basin Reserve.

England’s frontline seamers had tired - wicketkeeper Ben Foakes occasionally even standing up to the stumps with James Anderson and Stuart Broad at the crease - and Joe Root’s arm was seeming a little less golden.

When Ben Stokes, hobbled and unable to bowl, tossed the ball to Brook, Williamson admitted he was unaware whether he would be facing spin or medium pace. But when the answer was revealed as the latter, the former skipper was soon impressed, continuing a theme in Brook’s young career.

“He didn’t miss his length at all, eh. He was immaculate,” Williamson said. “I was just trying to focus and respect it - you don’t want to get lazy when you get further through your innings.

“But he was on point - maybe [the wicket ball] was the worst ball he bowled. He’s had a fantastic series, career to date - mainly with the bat.”

Brook - and his 329 runs this series - will be among those the Black Caps must dismiss cheaply today for a chance at history.

England under Brendon McCullum have run down their targets without really testing their aerobic fitness, three times already against New Zealand and most notably scoring 378-3 to beat India last July.

Providing a modicum of hope for the Black Caps will be the absence of Jonny Bairstow, a lynchpin in three of those four efforts. Providing a little more is a pitch that, after Jack Leach yesterday completed his fifth five-wicket bag, may give Williamson a shot at revenge with his off-spin.

“It clearly would’ve been nice to get a few more, but we have the ball in hand now and an opportunity,” he said. “It’s been a really interesting pitch - a good pitch that’s offered for everybody and clearly there’s some runs out there, too.

“It’s probably starting to lose a little bit of that zip, but I think there is still some of that sideways movement and it’s bringing the spinners into the game.

“As a bowling attack and as a team, we want to make sure we’re on come [today]. There’s still some assistance there and some assistance for the slower bowlers as well, so it’s all to play for.”