Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad .

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will be a free agent in the Indian Premier League after being released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, according to reports.

Cricinfo reports that the Sunrisers have made the call to let Williamson go, the most expensive player on their books. The decision means Williamson will be able to put him name down for the next IPL auction in December,

Williamson, who had played eight seasons for the Sunrisers, captained the side in 46 matches including leading them to the 2018 final. But his form dipped last season averaging just 19.53 in 13 innings as the side finished eighth in the 10-team competition.







