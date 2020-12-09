Cricket: Kane Williamson leaves Black Caps training to be with pregnant wife

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

One day ahead of the first day of the second test against the West Indies, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has thrown a spanner into team preparations by missing training in order to be with his pregnant wife.

Williamson revealed that he and his wife, Sarah Raheem, were expecting their first child during the first match of the series last week and that the due date was mid-to-late December - right in the middle of a busy summer of cricket.

Today, the team revealed on Twitter that Williamson had travelled back to his home town of Tauranga to attend a midwife appointment and a backup batsman, Devon Conway, had been drafted into the squad as cover.

While today's training session is not a crucial one in terms of the side's general preparations - it is optional and indoors because of rain in Wellington - the potential loss of the world's number two ranked batter would be a huge blow to the squad.

Devon Conway has been redrafted into the squad as extra batting cover and has joined the team for training at the @BasinReserve this morning. Training is optional and indoors because of rain in Wellington. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/E1xvQyfV0P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 9, 2020

Williamson scored 251, his third double century in test cricket, as part of a winning performance by the Black Caps in the first match of the West Indies series and looks in ever-fine form ahead of tours against Pakistan and Australia over the remainder of the summer.

Despite the potential disruption caused by his absence, coach Gary Stead says a contingency plan is in place for what would be a milestone event in Williamson's life.

"Worst case scenario Kane misses some matches," Stead told media on Monday. "As a dad, as a parent, you only get that opportunity once in your life to be there for your (first) child's birth and I know that it's important for Kane too.

"At the end of the day we play cricket and other things are much more important."

Should Williamson miss time, Stead has indicated that Will Young, who made his Test debut last week, was the "natural replacement" for the skipper.

As for Williamson himself, he sounds like a man ready to put cricket aside - albeit briefly - for this new chapter.

"It's a very exciting time in anybody's life and it certainly is in mine," said Williamson of impending fatherhood.

The second test is scheduled to begin on Friday at 11am at the Basin Reserve where today's rain is forecast to clear for the full five days of play.