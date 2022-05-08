Kane Williamson didn't even get to face a ball in his side's latest defeat. Photosport

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has been the victim of cricket rarity in the Indian Premier League, being run out without facing a ball in the first delivery of his side's innings overnight.

The Hyderabad captain was dismissed from the non-striker's end in his side's 67-run loss to Bangalore.

A diamond duck is often referred to a player run out without facing a ball. It is rare but it also happened a day earlier when Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was dismissed in the same fashion when Tim Southee was bowling for the Kolkata Knight Riders, however it wasn't the first ball of the innings.

The Royal Challengers posted 192 for three but Virat Kohli also suffered a first ball of the innings duck, chipping to Williamson at short mid-wicket.

Williamson then reciprocated after a mix-up which saw him removed in a dash to the wicket-keeper's end. Fellow opener Abhishek Sharma was then removed for a duck in the same over in a shocking start for Hyderabad, which they didn't recover from.

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took five wickets for 18 as the Sunrisers were bowled out for 125.

The Sunrisers are now four points outside the top four with three round robin matches to play.