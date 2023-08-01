Kane Williamson is back in the nets as he battles to get fit for the Cricket World Cup. Photo / Instagram

Kane Williamson is back in the nets as he battles to get fit for the Cricket World Cup. Photo / Instagram

It could be the best highlight reel of the year for New Zealand cricket fans.

Black Caps white-ball captain Kane Williamson has returned to the nets in a positive sign he could return from a knee injury to make the Cricket World Cup in October and November. The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament while fielding in an Indian Premier League match in April.

Williamson posted a video on Instagram with the caption: “Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws.”

He was carried from the field in the opening game for the Gujarat Titans on April 2. Williamson had successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in late April before beginning rehabilitation.

Williamson was one of the stars at the last ODI World Cup in 2019, named player of the tournament after scoring two hundreds at an average of 82.57.

Last month Black Caps coach Gary Stead said there was still a chance of Williamson making the tournament after initial thoughts it appeared slim.

“We will leave the call on Kane as late as we can and give him every chance of being there. He’s a quality player for us and that’s exciting that he’s still a chance,” Stead said at the naming of the team’s home schedule last month.

The Black Caps open the World Cup against fellow 2019 finalists England on October 5.

Signs are looking good if Williamson already has bat in hand. In April, Stead said Williamson remained unlikely to play at the World Cup, but he may attend in a mentoring role regardless.

“It’s still far too early to know. To date what we know, that’s been successful. He’s in the very early early stages of his rehab programme. It’s obviously pretty weight-bearing at this stage and he’s in a brace,” Stead initially said.

“It’s really just meeting milestones as we go. It’s unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don’t want to rule out a person of his class and calibre and the things that he brings to this team too early in case there is that chance.”