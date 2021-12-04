Cricket: 'I've got a lot of messages to get through': Ajaz Patel reflects on cricketing immortality

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Mohd.Siraj of India with players during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Mohd.Siraj of India with players during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

When he departed Wankhede Stadium after day one of the second test against India, Ajaz Patel gazed up at the honours board.

The Black Caps spinner had taken four wickets, and needed just one more to have his name engraved amongst the many who had shone in Mumbai.

One day and six wickets later, he had done much more than make the Mumbai honours board – he had achieved cricketing immortality.

But as Patel walked off the field, having become just the third player in the 144 years of test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings, that pesky honours board was still the first thing on his mind.

"One of the first things I said when I got off [the field] was that my name's definitely going to be on the honours board now," grinned Patel.

"I knew leaving here last night there was still work to do. I really wanted to get my name on the honours board.

"I had no expectation of it going up in this fashion."

If there's anything that can make 10 wickets in an innings somehow even more special, it's doing it in your birthplace. Born in Mumbai and raised in the city until he left for New Zealand aged eight, this test had been circled on Patel's calendar for a long time, as a chance to return home and play in front of some of his family for the first time.

They were at the forefront of his thoughts when reflecting on what his incredible accomplishment meant.

"It's brilliant for me, not only me but my family – my mum and dad and all their support, my wife and all her support.

"It's never easy being a cricketer, you're spending a lot of time away from home and to be able to come back home to Mumbai and Wankhede and to be able to produce something like that is quite special."

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand at the press conference during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

One of the illustrious 10-wicket trio, former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, reached out to Patel to share his congratulations, and as someone who distinctly remembered Kumble's accomplishment, Patel could hardly believe his luck to be joining such a prestigious group.

"I've seen highlights of it – plenty of times – so to be in such illustrious groupings is very special. It was really cool to see his message and to hear his kind words – I'm very fortunate to be in such fine company."

Kumble's 10th wicket was aided by teammate Javagal Srinath, who purposely bowled wide of off stump at the other end, so Kumble would have a chance to snag the final wicket.

There were no such discussions had with Patel, though there were plenty of nerves when the potential 10th wicket was skied into the air by Mohammed Siraj, with Rachin Ravindra lining it up at mid-on.

"I would have been happy if I'd got nine and got to get off the park because someone else took a wicket," Patel said.

"I said to Neil Wagner who ran on just before the 10th wicket – I'm more nervous now than I've been all game.

"It was nervous times, we all backed Rachin to be under that but I saw the ball wobble as it was coming down and I was a little bit nervous for a second, but he took a brilliant catch."

The only downside to Patel's day came with New Zealand's atrocious batting effort, bowled out for 62 which gave India a 332-run lead with 10 wickets in hand.

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand and all New Zealand players celebrating his 10th wicket in an innings during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Patel says the Black Caps are still in the game, a statement that seems – let's be honest – rather absurd, but when he argues "who knows what can happen", it's hard to argue his point considering what he just did.

After all, who would have predicted Patel would become the third bowler in 2438 tests to take 10 wickets in an innings, and he knows that such greatness comes with a new off-field challenge.

"I've got a lot of messages to get through," Patel chuckled.

"But I might leave them for quarantine when I get back home."