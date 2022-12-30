New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Photo / AP

The Black Caps may have capped off a mediocre year of test cricket with a draw against Pakistan, but the bright performance of Ish Sodhi could signal a sea-change for the side’s spin-bowling future.

Playing his first test match for New Zealand in just over four years, Sodhi produced arguably his best performance for the team in finishing the match with bowling figures of 8-173 and a fourth test match half century with the bat in the first innings.

The side’s new captain, Tim Southee, didn’t hold back when asked to rate the quality of Sodhi’s comeback.

“I think it’s first test match for four years... and not only his bowling but I think his partnership and his contribution with the bat was exceptional,” Southee said following the match.

“For him to come back in and have an impact straight away, it was very pleasing and he can be extremely proud of his test match.”

Brought in as the second spin option in the side, behind Ajaz Patel, Sodhi easily out-performed his more highly-rated counterpart, who struggled to figures of 2-201. Even part-time spin option Michael Bracewell fared better than Patel, with match figures of 4-154.

With a second test match underway on Monday, Sodhi will likely have an opportunity to pitch himself as the number one spin option for the team - on the rare occasion it selects one - above 34-year-old Patel, who may be playing his last test series with the team just over a year removed from taking a record 10-wickets in an innings against India.

Ajaz Patel made history against India in December 2021. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will play just six tests in 2023 with four of those taking place at home where a specialist spin bowler is rarely preferred. Outside of two tests in Bangladesh to end the year, the Black Caps won’t play a prolonged series of tests in conditions conducive to spin until late 2024.

Unfortunately for Patel, these factors present a challenge to his ongoing selection in the side above the likes of Sodhi, Bracewell and even Mitchell Santner, who all provide a better fit as the long searched-for replacement for a player like Daniel Vettori.

For now though, Patel will no doubt be looking to put in a strong performance with the ball in the second test, with Southee hoping his side can improve on a test record in 2022 that left the side with just two wins from eight matches, including five losses - the first time since 2013 the Black Caps had two or fewer wins in a calendar year.

“We have a couple of days to reflect on the last five days and turn up in a couple of days time and see what surface is in front of us and try and push for a test win.

“Like you do every time you take the field, you’re looking to win test matches for your country.”