Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Ish Sodhi’s star rises as Black Caps end mediocre year of tests

By Albie Redmore
3 mins to read
New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Photo / AP

The Black Caps may have capped off a mediocre year of test cricket with a draw against Pakistan, but the bright performance of Ish Sodhi could signal a sea-change for the side’s spin-bowling future.

Playing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport