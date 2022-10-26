George Dockrell of Ireland celebrates taking the wicket of Harry Brook. Photo / Getty

Ireland have flipped the World Cup script after defeating England on Wednesday at the MCG.

Rain delays and a slow start to their innings ultimately cost England who under the Duckworth Lewis System fell short by five runs.

Ireland got the contest underway after a rain delay and put 157 runs on the board, losing their final wicket with only three balls to spare in their innings.

Opener and skipper Andrew Balbirnie led the charge for the men in green, finishing with 62 runs from 47 deliveries.

Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker put England to the sword with an 82-run partnership before Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone turned the tide with a combined six wickets.

But it was the Irish bowlers who ripped the contest out of England's hands.

Only 31 deliveries into their run chase, England found themselves in trouble at 29-3 with Ben Stokes being sent packing by a peach of a delivery from Fionn Hand.

The inswinging ball made its way between Stokes' bat and pad and thundered into the stumps, giving the Irish the upper hand.

With dark clouds threatening over the MCG, Moeen Ali began to put the foot down, knowing serious runs were required.

The heavens however opening up after 14.3 overs forcing the two sides off and the covers back onto the pitch.

At 105-5, England were five runs shy of Ireland's run tally at the same mark and needed the game to resume.

Unfortunately for England the rain never relented and it was Ireland who celebrated the famous upset, which threw group one wide open.

The loss for England drops them to third place in the group, behind Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Australia currently sit fifth in group one with a -1.56 NRR following their crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand.