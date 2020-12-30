Cricket: Inside Neil Wagner's heroics in Black Caps test win over Pakistan at Bay Oval

The way Neil Wagner ran in to bowl over after over in the Black Caps' win over Pakistan in the first test at the Bay Oval this week, no one could tell he was nursing two broken toes.

The New Zealand pace bowler delivered with the same intensity and heat as he normally would, with his usual workhorse-styled load.

However, following Wagner's heroics in the test, Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has revealed more detail into how Wagner dealt with his pain.

After taking a ball on the foot while batting in the first innings, many expected Wagner would be compromised if asked to bowl. However, he was given injections to help him manage with the pain.

"And I don't think he's a fan of needles," Jurgensen told Newstalk ZB's Tim Dower. "So, every time he had to get an injection to kill the pain you could hear him screaming."

Wagner finished with figures of 2-50 and 2-55 in the first and second innings respectively, bowling a combined 49 overs which included one spell of 11 overs straight.

The Black Caps will reveal later today whether or not he will be available for the second test, however Jurgensen said there was a hope he would avoid surgery.

Speaking after the first test about Wagner's performance while nursing an injury, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said he couldn't explain it.

"I can't explain Neil Wagner; 11 overs in a row on an injured toe, he's a different guy," he said. "His aggressions were beautiful… he's a big bowler."

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson share similar sentiments after the test.

"People talk about the size of his heart but to have a couple of broken toes… he was in a lot of pain," Williamson said. "We were trying to use him when the injection was taking effect. It was kind of unique for all of us, but in particular Neil.

"To keep coming out and wanting to contribute, his appetite and motivation to try to make a difference for the team is huge and we haven't seen it any bigger than the effort he put in across this test match.

"It was a very, very special effort from Wags, one that the team appreciated. We needed him out there and he delivered."