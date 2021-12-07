Cricket: India's heartwarming gift to Black Caps record-breaker Ajaz Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin of India speaks with Ajaz Patel of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Ajaz Patel was left with "chills" down his spine after receiving a special souvenir from the Indian team following the Black Cap's historic innings last week.

Patel wrote his name into the record books after becoming just the third bowler in the 144-year history of test cricket to take 10 wickets in one innings, joining England's Jim Laker (1956) and India's Anil Kumble (1999).

While his perfect 10, followed by a further four wickets in the second innings, wasn't enough to prevent the Black Caps from falling to a crushing 372-run loss in Mumbai, Patel will now have something to remember his individual achievement in the form of a shirt with signatures from every member of the side he managed to get out.

In a BCCI interview with Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the match, Patel was presented with the signed Indian jersey "as a mark of respect".

"Wow, amazing. I'm not going to lie, I've literally got chills down my spine right now," Patel said in reply as he was presented the shirt.

In the conversation with Ashwin shared on BCCI's social media channels, Patel reflected on his historic haul, made even special due to the fact that it was achieved in Mumbai – the city where he was born and lived until immigrating to New Zealand aged 8.

"It's obviously a very special outing for me," he told Ashwin. "It's been a dream to play out here in Wankhede [Stadium] and to be able to come here and do something like that is very special not only for me but my family back home as well."

Patel also paid tribute to Ashwin, who he says was one of the players he looks up to.

"Look at me standing next to you, I don't really have the height of a fast-bowler so I made a great choice to switch over to spin-bowling about 10 years ago now," Patel said of his switch to spin, despite his father being a fast-bowler.

"It's been a special journey since. It's been a lot of hard work, and as you know it takes a lot of time to develop the craft.

"It's been amazing watching your journey and the amount of wickets that you've taken in different conditions around the world. For me it's just about trying to emulate some of the best. You're really up there and it's awesome getting to watch you do your thing."

Unfortunately for Patel and the Black Caps, India stormed to a series victory thanks to a dominant display in Mumbai, handing New Zealand their heaviest defeat by runs in test history.