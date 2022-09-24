Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end to get the last wicket. Video / ECB.co.uk

Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end to get the last wicket. Video / ECB.co.uk

India women inflicted on England women a first one-day international whitewash in 20 years on Sunday at Lord's with an uncommon run out at the non-striker's end.

Deepti Sharma was into her delivery stride when she caught England batter Charlie Dean backing up too far and whipped the bails off.

Dean was dumbstruck and threw her bat to the ground in tears. Her England teammates looked on with shaking heads, and the run out was confirmed by the umpires to end the match. India won by 16 runs and Dean was out for a team-best 47.

The Mankad dismissal is named after the Hall of Fame batter Vinoo Mankad who was the first to run out someone in this way in a test match.

Charlie Dean of England is consoled by Freya Davies of England after Dean was run out by Deepti Sharma. Photo / Getty

While it's within the laws, it's not considered in the spirit of cricket, and some commentators were unimpressed.

"Has that not just left the sourest taste in the mouth at the end of this international summer? I'm dumbfounded," former England allrounder Georgia Elwiss told the BBC. "I cannot believe the Indian team felt that was the only way they were going to get a wicket. I don't think Charlie Dean was trying to gain any sort of advantage. It's ridiculous."

Former England bowler Alex Hartley added, "I can't believe it's happened, but I can believe it's happened and that it is Deepti Sharma. She always, always threatens to do it. I just don't think that's how you should finish an international game."

Kate Cross, who took 4-26 in the match, said she wouldn't have done a Mankad and played down any anger in the England dressing room.

"It's a dismissal that's always going to divide opinion. Some people are going to like it and some people aren't," Cross said. "Deepti chose to dismiss Charlie that way. I'm more disappointed for Charlie that she couldn't get 50 at Lord's today because she looked set to do that. Maybe that's the only way to get Deano out today."

Cross was impressed that Dean showed spirit by shaking the hands of the victorious Indians.

India women, winners of an ODI series in England for the first time since 1999, also celebrated the farewell match of cricket great Jhulan Goswami, after more than 20 years as an international.

Absolutely pathetic way to 'win' a cricket match.

The whole India team should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/TrGcU8CwqW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2022

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

The Mankad is one of the most graceful of all dismissals. It displays a keen sense of the position of players, good judgement of when to use it, and it stops an unethical run from being stolen by the batting side. The Mankad is a thing of joy. https://t.co/mHWnT2qqFD — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) September 24, 2022

Not even looking at the other end in delivery stride… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0ZZjnpyuV — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022