Australia's Steve Smith reacts after losing his wicket. Photo / AP

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja has collected a five-for on his return to test cricket to help bowl Australia out for 177 on the first day of the first test of their four-match series.

To complete the dominance, India pressed home its advantage to reach 77-1 at stumps, with Rohit Sharma 56 not out.

Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were gone within the first 13 deliveries. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith fashioned an 82-run respite but the last five wickets went for 15 runs in 10.5 overs.

On his test return after seven months out, Jadeja’s 11th five-wicket haul (5-47) was his fourth against Australia.

“I played test cricket after a long time and it is tough,” Jadeja said. “I worked hard on my fitness. I bowled nearly 10-12 hours daily at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to regain my rhythm for this series. I also played first-class cricket. I knew I had to bowl long spells.”

‘What did he give him?’ Ball tampering claim spoils Indian honours

However, Jadeja’s impressive day was soured somewhat by claims of ball tampering by Australian media and former captain Tim Paine.

Fox Cricket published a story late on Thursday night that implied Jadeja had tampered with the cricket ball during his bowling spell, with a headline that included the words “What did he give him?”.

Indeed, footage from the match shows Jadeja appearing to take a substance from the hand of a fellow player and rub it between his fingers. Seconds later, he used those fingers to rub either the inside of his opposing hand or the cricket ball itself.

Australia accusing INDIA & R. Jadeja for tampering with ball but there is no sandpaper or anything in R. Jadeja's hand.#INDvAUS #BGT2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/aMqf3FcdHV — Divyansh Singh Baghel (@Divyansh199999) February 9, 2023

In response, Paine took to Twitter with a one-word response of “interesting”.

Former England test captain Michael Vaughan was more direct, stating “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this”.

Their opinions turned out be the few negative ones amongst thousands in support of Jadeja. Indeed, the moment failed to capture the attention of match officials following the match and Indian newspaper, the Indian Express, claimed to have been told by sources the substance was an “ointment for callus finger”.

No comment was made by either side on the matter following the day’s play.

Earlier, Both teams made changes to their lineups for the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia dropped in-form batter Travis Head, bringing back Handscomb into the middle order after all the attention on the pitch preparation and the perception it will disadvantage left-handed batters.

India handed test debuts to Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav. Bharat replaced wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was recovering from injuries in a car crash. Yadav replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer.

- with NZ Herald