Cricket: India dismissed for lowest ever score as Australia bowlers produce magic in first test

India's Virat Kohli departs as part of their lowest test score. Photo / AP

The relentless pace bowling of Australians Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins dismissed India for its lowest-ever test score of 36 on an extraordinary third day of the first test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Hazlewood completed 200 wickets in test matches by grabbing 5-8 and Cummins took 4-21 as India lost eight wickets for only 27 runs before No 11 batsman Muhammad Shami injured his right forearm while facing Cummins and was retired hurt.

India's previous lowest total in a test innings was 42 made against England at Lord's in 1974.

In reply, Australia were 15 without loss at the dinner break, needing just 75 runs for victory.

"Everything went to plan," Hazlewood said. When asked if he'd ever had a more perfect day of bowling, he replied: "I don't think so."

India took a first-innings lead of 53 runs after they bowled out Australia for 191 in the first innings.

Shane Warne was left stunned in the commentary box.

"I just can't believe they were bowled out for 36," he said. "I'm still in a bit of shock. I got to the ground and during the build up 'if India bat for 65-70 overs, tough little battle for Australia later today' but India were out in such a short period of time."

A general view of the old scoreboard at the end of the Indian second innings. Photo / Getty

It was the lowest test innings in 65 years - when New Zealand were bowled out for the lowest score of all-time when they were dismissed for 26 against England in Auckland - and the equal-fifth lowest of all-time.

The remainder of the top five all happened before World War II.

Mike Hussey said he "feel like I'm in a dream".

"I don't believe what I've just witnessed," he said. "All Virat Kohli could say to his team is 'we've been bowled out for 36, we've got 90 to play with. It happened to us, why can't it happen to Australia?' But I can't believe what I've just seen, unbelievable test cricket."

The extra bounce in the wicket, extracted by Hazlewood and Cummins on Saturday, undid India as none of its batsmen could reach double figures.

Cummins began the Indian slide when he had overnight batsman Jasprit Bumrah caught off his own bowling in the first over of the day and followed it up when Cheteshwar Pujara got a thick edge behind the wicket.

Hazlewood made it 15-5 with his double-wicket maiden first over when he found edges of Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane's bats as India lost four wickets without a run.

Virat Kohli tried to break the shackles with a boundary off Cummins on the off-side, before he was caught off the second attempt by Cameron Green off the next ball. Kohli will be leaving after the first test to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, who is expecting his first child.

Pat Cummins celebrates with Cameron Green of Australia after taking a catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. Photo / Getty

Hazlewood bowled another double-wicket maiden and was on a hat-trick when he removed Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive deliveries before Umesh Yadav averted the hat-trick ball.

Hanuma Vehari guided India passed the ignominy of New Zealand's lowest score with a boundary off Cummins before Hazlewood completed his five-wicket haul by having the batsman caught behind.

