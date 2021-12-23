Cricket: 'I'm going to fight the fight' - Ajaz Patel puts rosy spin on future with Black Caps

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel and coach Gary Stead. Photo / Getty

Ajaz Patel has vowed to never concede the spin-bowling battle in New Zealand - even if it must feel like he's fighting a losing cause.

The Black Caps' 10-wicket history maker in Mumbai will not get the hero's welcome he deserves at home, having been excluded from New Zealand's squad for the two-test series against Bangladesh.

On a sentimental basis, it's unfortunate Patel won't be feted by Bay Oval fans on January 1, a New Year's celebration in a town known for them.

But there's little room for sentiment in elite sport. The Black Caps' World Test Championship was built on an unbeaten 17-test home run, and if they're to defend their crown they must again overpower opponents on favourable pitches.

Which generally in New Zealand means pitches that offer little for spinners, a fact of which Patel is all too aware.

"I'm obviously disappointed," he said. "My aspirations are to play as much cricket for New Zealand as possible.

"But I wouldn't say I'm too surprised. I think to a certain degree we all know and expect what the conditions are going to be in New Zealand."

Indeed, although Bay Oval has provided 11 wickets to spinners in two tests, it's very much been the exception to the rule.

In the last decade of test cricket at home, only six times has a Kiwi spinner taken three or more wickets in an innings, with no five-wicket hauls.

It's enough to make a tweaker consider a career change - and Patel has been working on his batting to prevent his inclusion coming at the cost of a long tail.

But the 33-year-old, who says he's still a "youngster" in spin years, hopes the next generation will not be discouraged from their craft.

"One of my things about being a spinner in New Zealand is to inspire another generation to take up the art," Patel said. "I want nothing more than to have someone come along in 10 or 20 years and say, 'I remember watching you bowl and I wanted to become a spinner'.

"I hope this doesn't deter anyone because it hasn't deterred me. I'm still very passionate about spin bowling and I'm still going to fight the fight to make sure spin bowling becomes a part of the big picture in New Zealand cricket."

Ajaz Patel wants to inspire the next generation of spinners. Photo / Getty

The difficulty of that, as Patel acknowledged, is enhanced by the Black Caps' strength in seamers - and the green wickets being prepared for them.

Even in domestic cricket Patel hasn't bowled as many overs as he'd like with the red ball, something he believes has hampered not only his test prospects but the proficiency of New Zealand batsmen on turning pitches.

"My job as a spinner is showing the groundsman that something is possible, and then it's up to the groundsman to say, 'We want to see some spin bowling in New Zealand'," Patel said. "I'm trying to drive that change, but I realise that in our home conditions it can be quite difficult to do that.

"But I'd love to see a few more wickets that actually offer something. Even in domestic cricket, there's space for groundsmen to experiment a bit and give us different challenges as players.

"I think it only helps us grow as well. From a batting perspective, learning how to cope with conditions that are different, that would be a good challenge for all of us."

The next challenge for Patel in tests is likely to come at Lord's in June. Before then, he has beach and BBQ plans, before suiting up for Central Districts in the Super Smash.

"The only thing I can do now is get stuck in with the Stags," he said. "Every time I face a setback or disappointment, the hunger grows and the fire in my belly gets bigger.

"So it's about going back and performing and making sure I'm putting my name in headlights."