Ross Taylor capped off his test career with the last wicket as the Black Caps won the second test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sport

Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson is just one demerit point away from getting banned from international cricket.

Jamieson was fined and handed one demerit point for directing inappropriate language at Bangladesh batsman Yasir Ali after dismissing him in the touring side's first innings on Monday.

All four umpires at the ground agreed to bring the charge against Jamieson who immediately admitted the offence and accepted its sanctions, which included a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee.

However, the fine is the least of Jamieson and the Black Caps worries now as their young superstar - who has taken 60 wickets at an average of 17.30 in his 12 tests - is facing an enforced stint on the sidelines if he receives any further sanctions from the ICC in 2022.

Jamieson has now received three demerit points since December 28, 2020. A fourth infraction within 24 months of that first incident would mean Jamieson would be banned for one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

With series against traditionally-combative foes Australia and South Africa coming up this summer, as well as a tour of England in June, Jamieson will have to watch his steps carefully.

Jamieson's fiery start to international cricket

Things haven't been completely rosey during Kyle Jamieson's meteoric rise in Test cricket. Photo / Photosport

Jamieson first ran afoul of umpires in a Test match against Pakistan in Tauranga. In that instance Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf at high speed when the batsman was away from the stumps but within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

His next date with disciplinary action came in March, 2021 - also against Bangladesh - when he reacted angrily to a TV umpire's decision ruling Tamim Iqbal's return catch had not been taken cleanly by Jamieson.

Finally, on Monday, Jamieson's choice of language towards Ali was deemed capable of provoking "an aggressive reaction from a batter".

Despite these transgressions, Jamieson has been a revelation for the Black Caps; becoming the fastest New Zealander to 50 test wickets in November and drawing the admiration of cricket fans worldwide. He also commanded a $2.86 million fee to play in the Indian Premier League in 2021.

With those kind of credentials to his name, there is no doubt that Jamieson will now be a target for the Australian, South African and England sides in their upcoming series.