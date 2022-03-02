The Black Caps split the series with South Africa 1-1. Photo / Photosport

Niall Anderson analyses how all 11 Black Caps performed in the 1-1 test series draw against South Africa.

Tom Latham - 2

Stats: 16 runs at 5.3

An extremely poor series for New Zealand's skipper, who fell twice to legside traps in the second test and now averages 9.8 in 10 innings against South Africa. Latham is not alone in performing worse against stronger opposition – logic dictates that most players average far more against weaker teams than good teams - but if he wants to leave a legacy as New Zealand's greatest opener he needs a big score or two on the tours of England and Pakistan later this year.

Will Young - 2

Stats: 11 runs at 3.7

It was a disastrous series all around for New Zealand's openers, with Latham's returns of 15, 0 and 1 being combined with Young's 8, 3 and 0 to tally just 27 runs in six innings - one of the worst opening performances in New Zealand's test history. At least Young had one highlight though, taking a sensational catch on the midwicket boundary.

Devon Conway - 7

Stats: 144 runs at 48

Rattled along relatively comfortably with scores of 36, 16 and 92, though it's a sign of his class that an average of 48 in two tests is seen as somewhat underwhelming. Conway now averages 63.9 in seven tests, though has shown hints of vulnerability when getting out to inside edges and his trademark legside flick. It's hard to get too concerned though until opposition teams get his average under 50.

Henry Nicholls - 7

Stats: 151 runs at 50.3

Brought up his eighth test century with 105 in the first test, riding his luck early but playing a smart aggressive style on a tricky wicket. Looked set to rack up more runs in the second test but got lured into a trap and threw his wicket away for 39 before playing a poor shot to Keshav Maharaj in the second innings. In all, it was the quintessential Henry Nicholls experience – the shots and performances which showed his class at the top level, and the dismissals which showed why people often wish for more.

Daryl Mitchell - 6

Stats: 100 runs at 33.3

Made a battling 60 in the second test to help the Black Caps' fightback, and faced 46 and 72 balls in his other two knocks as one of the few batsmen to make a start in every innings. His debut at first slip in place of Ross Taylor went solidly as well, and while he may dip back out of the side when Kane Williamson returns, Mitchell is undoubtedly the next batsman in line and should play plenty more tests.

Tom Blundell - 7

Stats: 146 runs at 48.7

Blundell's 96 in the first test showed how smooth he can be playing through the legside, though did exacerbate the simmering theory that he is best suited to score runs in easier situations against tired bowlers with runs already on the board. The theory – that he is somewhat the opposite of his nuggety predecessor BJ Watling – continued when bowled for six in the first innings of the second test, but he eased that chatter slightly with 44 off 109 balls in the second dig. This was also the best series for Blundell behind the stumps, taking a couple of superb snares and looking tidier than ever.

Colin de Grandhomme - 8

Stats: 183 runs at 91.5, one wicket at 33

Colin de Grandhomme made a century in the second test. Photo / Photosport

De Grandhomme gave the Black Caps a chance in the second test that their top order didn't deserve, rescuing them from 91-5 with a brilliant unbeaten 120, his best test innings. Further contributions of 45, 18 and economical bowling that produced a wicket has put him right back into the frame for selection for the England tour.

Kyle Jamieson - 5

Stats: Six wickets at 33, 40 runs at 13.3

The test honeymoon is over for Jamieson, who was the worst of the New Zealand seamers in the series and whose batting has steadily regressed. After reaching 30 in five of his first six test innings, he hasn't passed 23 in his next 12, while the expected regression to the mean has seen his bowling be solid without hitting the devastating lines and lengths he nailed on his introduction. There's no need to panic, but he could soon be looking over his shoulder if Matt Henry keeps up his strong form.

Tim Southee - 7

Stats: Nine wickets at 25.9, 17 runs at 8.7

Fantastic in the first test with six wickets that saw him become New Zealand's leading wicket taker at home. Not quite as stellar in the second test, but continues his climb up the all-time test wickets list, moving past Allan Donald into 26th, with 338 scalps.

Neil Wagner - 8

Stats: Nine wickets at 23.7, 80 runs at 40

Neil Wagner was his usual self. Photo / Photosport

Never has a man about to turn 36 looked so energetic. Not particularly required with the ball in the first test after the new-ball duo destroyed the visitors, it was Wagner who helped provide hope in the second, taking four first-innings wickets and two key second-innings scalps that gave New Zealand a sniff. He also helped demoralise the South Africans in the first test with an entertaining 49, and while his skills will surely start to decline soon, there's no proof yet that he's slowing down.

Matt Henry - 9

Stats: 14 wickets at 16.1, 58 runs at 29

The standout bowler in the series, Henry's 7-23 in the first innings of the first test set up a thrashing, with his unbeaten 58 at No 11 a delightful bonus in the best test of his career. He was good without as many rewards in the second test, and while he'll probably slot back out for Trent Boult if everyone is fit in England in June, Henry has finally proven himself at test level.