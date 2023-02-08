Joe Root of England and Harry Brook of England share a laugh during the tour match against the New Zealand XI. Photosport

Joe Root of England and Harry Brook of England share a laugh during the tour match against the New Zealand XI. Photosport

Harry Brook struck five sixes in an over on his way to 97 from 71 balls Wednesday as England scored rapidly on the first day of a two-day tour match against a New Zealand XI.

Brook took five sixes from consecutive balls bowled by leg-spinner Adi Ashok, finishing with nine sixes and seven fours as the top-scorer in England’s innings of 465. The total came from only 69.2 overs at 6.7 runs per over.

Dan Lawrence made 85 from 55 balls and Joe Root 77 from 69 balls as England’s batsmen took full advantage of the pink ball workout at Seddon Park.

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, returning from a back injury, took 3-65 from 15 overs.

The first day-night test between England and New Zealand begins at Mount Maunganui on Feb. 16.