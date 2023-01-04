Ajaz Patel made a test-best score against Pakistan. Photo / AP

Black Caps bowler Ajaz Patel’s hard work behind the scenes – with both bat and ball – is starting to pay off against Pakistan.

Patel and fellow specialist bowler Matt Henry both produced their highest test scores on day two of the second test in Karachi, with the duo combining for a crucial 104-run last wicket stand to keep the Black Caps in a steady position.

Patel said his 35 from 78 balls was a product of hard work, as well as some brilliant shot-making by his batting partner.

“I’ve been working really hard on my batting to really make sure I can contribute and it was nice to be out there with [Henry] and put together that partnership,” Patel said.

“I thought he batted brilliantly, played some very attacking shots and really spread that field out early. Then there was less pressure on me because they brought the field in for me, which meant I could play positive shots and get value for runs as well.

“We worked really well together and there was some good communication around what the dangers were out there. We were just looking to battle hard and get some more runs for the team.”

Their performances continued into the bowling innings, as Patel and Henry claimed early wickets to have Pakistan to 154-3 at stumps.

“We took a bit of momentum into the bowling innings from that,” Patel said. “Keeping the batters out there for longer, where the openers had a lot longer to think about how they were going to approach the batting side of things.

“It was nice to pick up a few early wickets in that session as well and then they obviously consolidated quite nicely.”

The 34-year-old expects the wicket to continue to favour the batters for the rest of the test, but is ready to pounce again when the opportunity comes.

“It’s still a pretty good batting wicket. At the same time I think we definitely got a bit more assistance as spinners in terms of the bounce and the surface. There is still a little bit of turn out there.

“It’s going to be really important for us to make sure we put the ball in good areas and find the right pace for that surface and keep asking questions of their batters. And really keep try and put pressure on them.

“It can be sometimes where you go through a lull period where they’re batting really well and you feel like there’s not really a wicket coming, and then all of a sudden then they come in clumps. So you’ve got to keep hanging in there.”

One thing the New Zealand bowling attack won’t have to worry about is Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was run out in a strange communication mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq.

Patel revealed the Black Caps were ready to pounce on the mistake thanks to some prior scouting.

“It was brilliant. It was funny because earlier on when I was bowling I spoke to Matt Henry and said one of the key scouting around Babar is that he’s involved in a lot of run outs so just be wary. And it was just the way that it unfolded. It was great to get someone of that calibre out and in that manner as well. It’s a big wicket for us, especially on that surface.”