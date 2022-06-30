The spectator stand at Galle International Cricket Stadium was hit by high winds on day two of the first test cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka. Photo / AP

A grandstand at the stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka, has collapsed in wild weather as rain buckets down ahead of day two of the first Australian Test.

The temporary grandstand fell after the corrugated iron roof was ripped off in strong winds.

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

It occurred just after the Australian team arrived. Thankfully, no one was in the stand but it was packed on day one of the Test.

Following the stand collapsing, a glass panel fell and smashed in front of a marquee where tour groups had been sitting on day one. Again no one was hurt due to the wild weather.

Australia's cricket team members check out the damage due to strong wind and rain at Galle International Cricket Stadium. Photo / AP

The wind is becoming a factor in the starting of day two of the Test as it was meant to be delayed until the debris was removed but the strong gusts meant it was still too dangerous to clean up the damage and get play underway.

Day one of the Test

Australia's first Test in Sri Lanka since 2016 is on a knife's edge after an absorbing opening day's play.

Australia bowled Sri Lanka out for 212 on a wicket which is already showing plenty of turn, with spinners set to cash in.

Sri Lankan cricket team members look skywards from their dressing room as the play is delayed due to bad weather. Photo / AP

Between them, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Swepson and the Sri Lankan spinners took 10 wickets on day one and it's expected to get even more difficult for batters as the match wears on.

Australia will resume today at 3/98 with Usman Khawaja 47 not out and Travis Head on six.

The Galle groundstaff are in a league of their own. The eighth wonder of the world. #SLvAUSpic.twitter.com/ufaywH0GQM — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 30, 2022

After the nightmare conditions took over the stadium on the morning of Day 2, the teams are preparing for an anticipated 1pm (local time) start. That would be 5:30pm Australian Eastern time and 7:30pm New Zealand time.

There were incredible scenes as the ground staff covered the entire oval with tarpaulins and covers, which were put out under great duress.

The Age's Daniel Brettig noted the game will commence once the sight screen is repaired.

"After a brief time on the team bus to be ready to return to team hotel, Aust players have returned to dressing room in anticipation of a 1pm restart local time, once the sight screen and broadcast gantry at fort end of Galle Stadium are repaired from storm damage."

He said there had been 50-60km/h winds and that broadcast cameras were carried off the gantry by the wild weather.