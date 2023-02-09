Brendon McCullum has been in relaxed mood as Seddon Park. Photo / photosport.nz

Since becoming England coach, Brendon McCullum has stressed the need for fun amid the toil of test cricket. The side has already had plenty since arriving in New Zealand.

The former Black Caps skipper yesterday spoke in New Zealand for the first time since being named to the job and after rattling off nine victories in 10 matches.

The tourists start this month’s two-test series as favourites, and McCullum was understandably chipper and chatty at his team’s Hamilton hotel.

But before Kiwi fans catch their first glimpse of Bazball at Bay Oval next week, there’s another favourite occupying McCullum’s mind.

“I’ll be there,” McCullum said when asked whether he’d attend Saturday’s race meet at Te Rapa. “I’ve got a second-favourite in the Group 1, so I’ll certainly be there - and it might be the favourite after the boys get on it.”

A day at the races watching - and punting on - McCullum’s horse Defibrillate will be apt preparation for this England, a team playing with a level of joy and confidence only winning will engender.

Along with a bit of cricket - they cracked 465 runs from 417 balls on day one of their pink-ball tour match against the New Zealand XI - the tourists have been treated well by their local guide.

England began their stay in Queenstown and, together for the first time since their historic sweep of Pakistan in December, the focus has been on fun - and golf.

“Some good golf, some bad golf, and everything in between,” McCullum said. “We were at the Millbrook Resort, which was lovely, so we were able to be away from everyone and just spend a lot of team time together.

“I think with split formats now, it’s really important that you give yourself some time to be able to embed those relationships and get the banter going again; and just get the guys relaxing their shoulders and getting back into touring life.

“We’ve had a good week or so with the boys now - being able to take them around some of the good spots in New Zealand and show them some of this country - and it’s been great to spend some time together in a relaxed environment. But also now we’re starting to turn our attention to cricket.”

That could be bad news for the Black Caps, whose last test series against England ended in a 3-0 away defeat during McCullum’s first assignment.

The rookie coach is expecting a different challenge in New Zealand conditions, but if form and mood are any indication, only one side will find much fun about over the next few weeks.