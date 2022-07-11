Barry Sinclair pictured with former Wellington cricketer Richard Jones, in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Former New Zealand test cricket captain, Barry Sinclair, has died aged 85.

Sinclair, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to cricket in 2016, was one of New Zealand's best batsmen in the 1960s, scoring three test centuries; including a knock of 138 not out against South Africa that was, at the time, the highest test score by a New Zealander in New Zealand.

Sinclair was first selected for Wellington as an 18-year-old and went on to play 118 first class games for the side, scoring six centuries and 38 half-centuries at an average of 32.87.

At the age of 26, Sinclair was selected for New Zealand and two years later found himself captaining the side against England. He eventually captained the team three times out of a total of 21 test caps and retired from representative cricket with an average of 29.43 in 1968. He was only the third New Zealander to pass 1000 test runs after Bert Sutcliffe and John Reid.

In 2010 Sinclair was made the inaugural patron of the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association (NZCPA) while in 2015 he was voted a Legend of Wellington Sport.

Christopher Martin-Jenkins, a noted English cricket writer, described Sinclair and his 156cm frame as a deceptive threat for the New Zealand side.

"Fair-haired and one of the smallest cricketers ever to appear for New Zealand, Barry Sinclair was a sound and often fluent right-handed batsman with an indomitable spirit and an excellent field at cover."



While Dick Brittenden, in his book Big Names in New Zealand Cricket, said; "There have not been many New Zealand batsmen smaller of stature than Sinclair, few larger in heart".

"He was a fine and fluent right-hand batsman, a superb fieldsman, and while he was at it, the most dedicated of cricketers. Not many have followed the physical training programme Sinclair set himself. But he reaped the benefits. He looked, with his small build and his well-developed chest, rather like a pouter pigeon as he prowled the covers."

Barry Sinclair hits a delivery from Jim Laker during a match between the New Zealand touring team and the London New Zealand team at the Oval in 1965. Photo / Getty Images

Sinclair's career was captured in a biography written by Auckland broadcaster Bill Francis and published in 2016 called In Pursuit of Excellence: The Barry Sinclair Story.

In it, Sinclair reveals how he was targeted by opposing pace bowlers as well as the burden of taking over the test captaincy from John Reid.

In his book, A Million Miles of Cricket, Reid named Sinclair at No 3 in his all-time best New Zealand test team, commenting: "He is a batsman of great natural talents and he displayed them frequently in England last year (1965) and during his fine century against England at Auckland."

Heath Mills, NZCPA chief executive said: "We were all very sad to hear of Barry's passing this morning. We have been blessed to have him involved with the NZCPA for so many years.

"Barry was one of the first past players to sign up to our organisation and loved being involved and helping the current players achieve a better environment in the game.

"We are going to miss him greatly," said Mills.