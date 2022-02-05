Chris Cairns undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a life-threatening heart attack. Photo / Instagram

Former Black Caps star Chris Cairns has suffered another serious health blow, revealing he is now battling bowel cancer.

Cairns was only last week discharged from hospital almost five months after suffering a life-threatening heart attack and paralysis in August last year.

And now the former cricketer has been told he has bowel cancer, receiving the diagnosis during a routine check up.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer…big shock and not what I was expecting," Cairns posted on social media.

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place…and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.

"Wasn't all bad this week either, managed to get in some kids sport and celebrate Noah's birthday at home.

"Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round."

Cairns' heart attack last year resulted in an aortic dissection, or a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery and the 51-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery as a result.

However, during the life-saving operation, Cairns suffered a stroke in his spine, resulting in paralysis in both his legs.

Cairns had been recovering at a special rehabilitation facility at the University of Canberra in Australia and sharing his recovery journey via his social media channels. And on Friday night Cairns revealed that he finally got to go home.

"A bittersweet farewell. After 141 days as an inpatient at UniCanberra Hospital, I am finally heading home for good," Cairns wrote.

"Thank you again to the incredible staff. The next phase starts Monday as an outpatient at Brindabella. I look forward to working with the team."