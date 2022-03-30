Chris Cairns underwent surgery following his bowel cancer diagnosis. Photo / Instgram

Former Black Caps star Chris Cairns has successfully undergone surgery after a bowel cancer diagnosis which came months after suffering a life-threatening heart attack.

Cairns posted an update on Instagram account,

"Thank you for all the messages and well wishes, so very appreciated. Surgery was a success and I'm out of ICU and feeling good. Great team of surgeons, doctors and nurses here taking care of me. Will be taking it easy here for the next little while as I recover. #backsoon #notdoneyet #bowelcancer #aorticdissection #spinalstroke"

Cairns' heart attack last year resulted in an aortic dissection, or a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery and the 51-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery at the time as a result.

However, during the life-saving operation, Cairns suffered a stroke in his spine, resulting in paralysis in both his legs.

Cairns had been recovering at a special rehabilitation facility at the University of Canberra in Australia and sharing his recovery journey via his social media channels.

Last month Cairns revealed he had suffered another serious health blow, battling bowel cancer after a routine check up.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer…big shock and not what I was expecting," Cairns posted on social media.

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place…and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.

"Wasn't all bad this week either, managed to get in some kids sport and celebrate Noah's birthday at home.

"Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round."