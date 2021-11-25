Cricket: Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine announces leave of absence

Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine. Photo / Photosport

Former Australia cricket captain Tim Paine has announced he is taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the "foreseeable future".

Cricket Tasmania released a statement announcing the news on Friday morning and said it will "continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer".

"Tim's decision makes him unavailable for selection for today's Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia. His place in the squad will be taken by Charlie Wakim," the statement read.

Paine's manager James Henderson, the managing director of sports and media agency DESG, tweeted: "Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie's well-being and will be making no further comment at this time."

Paine's announcement comes the week after he stood down as Australian Test captain because a sexting scandal with a former Cricket Tasmania staffer was made public.

Paine sent lewd messages to a woman on the eve of the 2017/18 Ashes series, but an investigation cleared him of any code of conduct breach when the matter was brought to Cricket Australia's attention in 2018.

Paine announced last week that although he was standing down as Test captain, he intended to remain available for selection for this summer's upcoming Ashes series, the first Test of which starts in Brisbane on December 8.

