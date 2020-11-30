Cricket: Former Auckland wicketkeeper and national selector Ross Dykes dies

Ross Dykes pictured when he was a national selector in 1997. Photo / Photosport

Ross Dykes, a former national cricket selector and "one of New Zealand cricket's great men", has died aged 75.

Dykes, who was also a former Auckland wicketkeeper and chief executive of Otago Cricket, passed away on Monday after a battle with illness, New Zealand Cricket confirmed.

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum paid tribute to Dykes while commentating the third T20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Mt Maunganui.

"He was one of New Zealand cricket's great men... a tremendous man who I was fortunate enough to have a lot to do with in my time down in Otago and also my first few years in the New Zealand side," McCullum said.

"He always made you feel welcome in his company and he always made you feel as if the game was meant to be enjoyed for what it was. He had a tremendous impact and he's going to be a sad, sad loss."

McCullum's former national coach Mike Hesson led tributes on social media.

Ross Dykes was a man I greatly admired and will miss dearly 😢

Ross was my boss @OtagoVolts but he was much more than that, a man who genuinely cared about the person first. Thinking of Sue and his much loved family at this challenging time. Miss you Dykesy ❤️ https://t.co/e9PiRqShF7 — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) November 30, 2020

Match officials and BLACKCAPS in tonight’s third T20 international at Bay Oval will wear black arm-bands to recognise Dykes’ service to the game in New Zealand. https://t.co/6ES5H98RDo — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 30, 2020

Dykes played 31 first-class games between 1967 and 1977, before a 12-year stint as selector with Auckland.

He was a New Zealand selector from 1990 to 2005 and was convenor from 1996 to 2000.