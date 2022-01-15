Stuart Broad complains after his run up was obstructed. Photo / Twitter

Fast bowlers are a rare species and England's Stuart Broad made that clear for all to see with a bizarre complaint.

The veteran seamer was coming in to bowl to Mitchell Starc but backed out of his run-up at the last second and was clearly bothered by something in his eyeline.

Pulling up at the crease, Broad shouted to no one in particular: "Stop moving the robot!"

He was referring to Fox Cricket's roving camera, which was behind the boundary rope at the wicketkeeper's end, some 75 metres away.

Usually, it's the batters who are pulling away at the last moment because they are complaining about a problem with the sight screen and bemused fans were quick to roast Broad for his antics.

Sports reporter Mark Gottlieb tweeted: "A bowler pulling out of his run up because there's movement behind the batsman (in this case a camera on a robot) is utterly ridiculous.

"Just bowl the ball. Are you going to pull out of the delivery if a fan gets up and goes for a beer? This isn't tennis or golf. Stop being so bloody precious."

“Stop moving the robot” joins “he can’t bowl, and he can’t throw” as memorable things said at Hobart Test matches. #Ashes — Alex Fair (@AJFair85) January 15, 2022