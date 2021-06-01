Cricket: England seamer Ollie Robinson eyeing up Kane Williamson scalp ahead of likely debut in opening test at Lord's

Captain Kane Williamson & fast bowler Kyle Jamieson prepare to take on England in the first of two tests at Lord’s. Video / AP

England seamer Ollie Robinson has singled out the Black Caps' big fish as he lays out his plan of attack ahead of a likely debut in the opening cricket test at Lord's.

Robinson is set to feature against New Zealand in the match starting on Wednesday night (NZT), after being one of two newcomers alongside wicketkeeper James Bracey named in the hosts' 15-man squad.

The 27-year-old Robinson has enjoyed a stellar summer so far in the County Championship playing for Sussex with his 9/78 against Glamorgan in April his career-best.

Robinson has taken 29 wickets in eight innings this season and has the third-best average at 14.72 among the top 20 wicket-takers in the Championship. Since 2018 he has claimed 195 first-class wickets at 17.29.

He is also a handy option with the bat, which could see him compete with all-rounder Craig Overton for the No 8 spot in the test lineup.

Robinson told ESPNcricinfo he has "done a lot" of research on the Black Caps top four batsmen - with a particular focus on talismanic captain Kane Williamson, who is currently ranked as the best test batsman in the world.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson is a target for Ollie Robinson. Photo / Photosport

"Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease, and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option," Robinson said.

"That will be Plan A, but if he gets a few more we have got a few Plans Bs and Cs in the background."

And he might need them - as Williamson's recent form has been imposing. The 30-year-old has plundered 639 runs across his last four test innings and averaged 97.2 across his last 10 matches.

Sussex's Twenty20 coach and first-class assistant has worked closely with Robinson, and says the towering seamer has a "thirst for knowledge".

"The way he looks at opposition batters is forensic.

"He can come across as quite a laidback chap with a wicked sense of humour but when it comes to cricket, he knows his opposition inside out. We talk about certain deliveries or positions from the crease, or what we can do with the eyeline of a batter. When you have someone who has the skill to actually deliver and execute some of those plans, it's so exciting when they come to fruition.

"That's what will equip him well at the international level. He has incredible skill and ability to execute but also this forensic ability to dissect batsmen, which will give him the edge. We try and keep it hidden, but quietly, we're both real cricket badgers."

England have made it known their desire to give their uncapped talents important reps before the Ashes series against Australia which begins in December, boding well for Robinson.

Ollie Robinson of Sussex celebrates taking a wicket against Glamorgan in the County Championship. Photo / Getty Images

"Any time you get to make your debut is obviously very special but to do it at Lord's with fans back, it will make it even more special," he adds.

"I do feel like if I get my chance I am ready. I don't feel too nervous at the moment and I feel like I should take to it fairly well. I definitely feel like I have got different gears that I can step up to in test cricket.

"I'm a wholehearted cricketer. I will be getting in New Zealand's faces and trying to gee the boys up a bit. I can bring that extra edge hopefully. That means verbals but also body language - being up and about… I'll be going fairly hard."