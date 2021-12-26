Cricket: England cricket team told to stay in hotel due to Covid-19 scare

England captain Joe Root. Photo / Photosport

The England cricket team has been told to stay in its hotel in Melbourne following a Covid-19 scare within its travelling group.

The side's official Twitter account posted an hour before play was due to start at the MCG, stating a family member of one of the playing group had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the team has undergone a round of rapid antigen testing to determine whether an outbreak in the playing squad has occurred.

The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team’s family group.



We will provide more information in due course. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Channel 7's cricket coverage team has also been hit with a positive Covid case.

The broadcaster will run with a skeleton commentary staff on day two, following a positive test to a member of staff on Sunday night.

"The staff member was asymptomatic at time of testing and has been in self isolation since the moment the positive result was returned," Seven said in a statement.

"Seven is activating its COVID measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff, as well as the broader community, and is working in line with all relevant guidelines and regulations. We are working closely with the MCG operational team and Cricket Australia.

"Just as the broader community is experiencing, we have COVID response scenarios in place to ensure the impact on Seven's broadcast is limited. There have been a number of changes to today's production schedule, which will be led by Alistair Nicholson, Andy Maher and Jason Richardson with expert comments from Lisa Sthalekar, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Michael Atherton and Dirk Nannes.

"Seven's number one priority is the health, safety and welfare of all staff and the community."

- More to come

- with News.com.au