Bob Carter has overseen a disappointing World Cup campaign for the White Ferns. Photo / Getty

Departing White Ferns coach Bob Carter believes the women's game in this country is primed for a similar progression to what the Black Caps have enjoyed.

Carter yesterday confirmed he was stepping away from the side after two-and-a-half years, a spell that ended in World Cup disappointment at home.

With the White Ferns missing the semifinals for a second straight tournament, a regime change was always likely, and Carter said he had long planned to return to his former high-performance role at New Zealand Cricket.

In that capacity, Carter hopes to boost the women's programme within the national organisation and ensure it receives a "real 50-50 split" in support with the men's game.

And he thinks with that parity the White Ferns can follow the Black Caps' lead in overcoming financial disadvantages to compete with the heavyweights of world cricket.

"I've heard the same comments made about our male team as well," Carter said, referring to the notion the White Ferns could never financially match Australia and England.

"But we obviously see how that's progressed. I can see certainly over the next few years that we can progress the female area as well.

"One of the things I'll take back to high performance will be to integrate even more the women's programme so it will be a real 50-50 split, and I'll be working hard to make all those things happen."

Carter took over the White Ferns following Haidee Tiffen's departure after the 2018 T20 World Cup, being contracted through to the end of this home tournament. He denied that results in the last few weeks had any bearing on his exit and said the players had known about the move "for a while".

His departure is unlikely to be the only change in the team. Wicketkeeper Katey Martin gave the impression of a player heading for retirement, while the other veterans making up the backbone of the team might be lured to stay by the carrot of cricket's inclusion in this year's Commonwealth Games.

Even if turnover was likely in the near future - Martin is 37, Amy Satterthwaite 35 and Suzie Bates 34 - Carter disputed the idea the team could be heading backwards.

"I personally think far from it. I actually think we're moving ahead," he said. "The team will obviously evolve and we've managed to bring in a number of new players. That's been exciting for the group."

Carter wouldn't be drawn on his potential replacement, other than to say he would like to be part of the process to find a new coach, and the 61-year-old had few regrets about how the end of his tenure transpired.

"We didn't make the semifinals - that hurts," he said. "If it hadn't been for two or three results - taking two to the last over and then that incredible game against England - we'd obviously be in a better position of looking forward to a semifinal. I think we're so close but there's been no joy."