New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White. Photo / Photosport

Long-serving New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White will step down from the role in August.

White, who was appointed to the CEO position in February 2012, notified the NZC Board of his decision this week, and advised staff and the wider New Zealand cricket network this morning.

He is just the fourth chief executive, after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden and Justin Vaughan, to lead NZC since the adoption of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995.

White said it was the right time to pass the leadership baton on to a fresh set of hands.

“I feel the time is right for myself, my family, and NZC”, he said.

“NZC is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements in place.

“The Black Caps are strong; women’s cricket is healthy, our high performance programme is producing excellence, and the community game is stable.

“It feels like the right time to step aside.”

White paid tribute to the wider cricket family, saying what had been achieved over the past twelve seasons would not have been possible without the support and assistance from key stakeholders.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Major and District Associations, the staff and Boards of NZC, our players and, not least, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, for their willingness to share an aligned vision and strategy.

“Nothing happens in isolation, and I think everyone involved can be really proud of what’s been achieved.”

As for the future, White said his immediate focus was to ensure NZC was well prepared for the upcoming summer.

NZC Board chair Martin Snedden said under White, NZC had achieved a level of success hitherto not thought possible – either on or off the field.

This included the sustained success of the Black Caps, the re-engagement with women and girls, and a strong relationship with the NZCPA, culminating in the creation of a landmark joint Master Agreement for professional men’s and women’s players.

“David’s legacy has been immense,” said Snedden.

“Our high performance systems have never been stronger, our cricket network has a level of financial security and stability never before experienced, and the future for women and girls has never been brighter.

“We’ve seen the Black Caps qualify for three World Cup finals and win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title, something no-one would’ve had on their bingo card in 2012, I’m sure.

“David’s commercial acumen has driven revenue, enabling increased investment across the organisation.

“His administrative skills have unearthed unique, bespoke solutions for our high-performance programmes and infrastructure – no better illustrated than in the all-weather, turf-based training facilities now located throughout the country.

“Under David, cricket in New Zealand has become far more inclusive, especially in regard to women and girls, our tangata whenua, and our Pasifika communities.”

Many of White’s biggest achievements would not have been publicly visible, he said.

“When you think of how he navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, preserving the integrity of the community, domestic and international game, and his strong influence at ICC level, it makes you realise just how lucky we’ve been to have him at the helm.

“David leaves NZC with our sincere gratitude and best wishes.”