David Warner will play no further part in the second test. Photo / AP

David Warner will play no further part in the second test. Photo / AP

David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of Australia’s second test against India nightmare tour just keeps getting worse.

The opener battled hard for his 15 off 44 balls, copping shorts balls to his arm and to his head before eventually being dismissed by paceman Mohammed Shami in the side’s first innings.

Unfortunately for the underfire veteran, he was unable to return to the field once Australia was finally bowled out for 263, citing dizziness from the peppering he received early.

“The medical staff will have to assess tomorrow, he is a little bit weary at the moment,” Usman Khawaja said after play.

“He got a knock to the arm and then the head, I think the head made him a little bit weary at the moment and couldn’t come out to field.

“The staff will have to figure out what happens from here.”

On Saturday, Australia confirmed Warner had been withdrawn from the test with concussion and would play no further part in Dehli.

He will be replaced in the line-up by Matthew Renshaw, who had been dropped to make way for Travis Head after dual failures in the first Test.

It’s far from an ideal situation for Warner, whose career hangs in the balance after an unconvincing start to the tour.

The opener would have been hoping to continue his test career at least until the Ashes and the World Test Championship final in the middle of the year, but time will tell if or when he will don the Australian whites again.