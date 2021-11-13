Cricket: Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in Black Caps test squad

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand celebrates with Mitchell Santner following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In form batsman Daryl Mitchell has replaced Devon Conway in the Black Caps Test squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Conway was earlier ruled out of the tour and the ICC T20 World Cup Final with a broken hand sustained in the Black Caps semi-final win over England on Wednesday.

Coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for the two Test series starting later this month.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," Stead said.

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group."

The Black Caps head to India on Monday to begin the tour with three T20 Internationals on November 17 in Jaipur, 19 in Ranchi and 21 in Kolkata.

The two Test series starts in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test in Mumbai from December 3.