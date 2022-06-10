Black Caps batsman hits six directly into English fan's drink. Video / Sky Sports

The final session of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge saw one unfortunate spectator doused in beer in the stands.

Daryl Mitchell came down the pitch to the bowling of Jack Leach, clearing the long-on boundary with ease to add six runs to the tourists' total. Remarkably, the ball landed perfectly inside the full pint of a supporter, costing the fan valuable refreshment on a warm day in Nottingham. A cricketing 'hole in one'.

Matthew Potts, the England player tasked with returning the ball to the bowler, struggled to convey what had happened to his team-mates, despite multiple attempts at reenacting the incident with energetic hand gestures.

Once retrieved, the ball had to be dried sufficiently before play could resume.

The unlucky fan did not seem to see the funny side of the unique moment when it happened, although all those around her absolutely did.

The New Zealand team acted swiftly to buy the supporter a replacement drink.

Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team 👏👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

The comic interlude broke up a day of enthralling action with New Zealand and England battling for ascendancy on day one.

Ben Stokes' side won the first Test at Lord's and are looking to kill off the series with a game to spare.

The first Test of the series also contained an unusual incident with England's left-arm spinner, Leach, being retired injured from the Test match after sustaining a concussion while attempting to save a ball from reaching the boundary just six overs into the first day. Leach was unable to continue which handed a debut to Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who became England's first ever concussion replacement.

Leach was declared fit for the second Test and replaced Parkinson in the side, but failed to have an impact on day one with Mitchell taking a liking to his bowling and ultimately costing one fan a precious drink.