New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his second century of the series. Photo / AP

By Andrew Alderson at Trent Bridge

New Zealand delivered a blueprint of ruthless determination and a sense of unfinished business to reach 553 on the second day of the second cricket test against England at Nottingham.

That total is their highest in England, eclipsing the 551 for nine at Lord's in 1973.

The hosts were 90 for one at stumps, a deficit of 463.

The Black Caps highlights reel read like the credits to Lord of the Rings as they channelled their inner Robin Hood to distribute runs in the legendary outlaw's home city.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell both made their third test centuries as part of a 236-run partnership, New Zealand's overall record for the fifth-wicket. They eclipsed the 222-mark set by Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle against Zimbabwe at Wellington in 2000. In addition, the pair surpassed the 195 they made to resurrect first test hopes in vain last week at Lord's.

Their effort also became the highest New Zealand stand in England, beating Martin Crowe and Bruce Edgar's 210 for the third wicket at Lord's in 1986.

Blundell was eventually dismissed for 106, the highest score by a New Zealand wicketkeeper in England. He was caught by England captain Ben Stokes at mid-off from spinner Jack Leach, leaving the visitors at 405 for five.

Daryl Mitchell, left, and Tom Blundell posted the overall New Zealand record fifth-wicket partnership with their 236-run stand. Photo / AP

Earlier, Mitchell reached his century from 184 balls with an edge through a vacant third slip off Matt Potts. The innings marked the sixth test ton by a New Zealander at Trent Bridge and the fourth after Bevan Congdon and Victor Pollard (both 1973) and Martin Crowe (1994) across successive tests in England.

Potts also sneaked through Mitchell's defence on 98 but the ball hit outside the line for lbw. In a blow for the right-armer he then dropped his nemesis on 104 at long-on from the bowling of Leach.

Mitchell eventually made 190, the second-highest score by a number five at the ground after Eddie Paynter's 216 not out against Australia in 1938.

Blundell brought up his ton in 191 balls, 11.2 overs after his batting partner, by pushing into the legside for a single off Leach.

Mitchell's unbridled power meshed with Blundell's impish elegance. Mitchell was the lumberjack with the axe, Blundell was the fencer with the foil. They absorbed pressure with alacrity, attacked their opponents where necessary and regularly rotated the strike.

Mitchell's highlights included his excoriating swivel pulls and lofted straight drives.

Blundell impressed through his acrobatic balance and instinctive timing.

England paid an extortionate price for dropped catches – best estimated at 248 runs.

Root spilled Mitchell on one off Stokes on 169 and a sharp chance from Blundell on 47 off Leach flew past him on 277.

Fluent contributions also came from debutant Michael Bracewell with 49 and Trent Boult with 16 not out.

England made steady progress with the bat in the early stanzas. Zak Crawley was dismissed for four at the end of the second over, receiving an unplayable ball angled across him by Trent Boult which caught the bat shoulder on the way through to Blundell.

However, Alex Lees 34 and Ollie Pope 51 moved them through to stumps after both receiving let-offs from Mitchell who dropped his first two chances at first slip – Lees off Tim Southee and Pope off Boult - since inheriting the coveted role upon Ross Taylor's retirement.

New Zealand have played nine times at Trent Bridge for six losses, two draws and a win – in 1986. A second beckons, provided they can capitalise on the platform they've built.

Australia's 601 for seven at Headingley in 1989 is the only higher first innings score by a visiting team in England after getting sent in.

Facts, figures, achievements and records from the second day of the second New Zealand-England cricket test at Trent Bridge:

· Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell posted the overall New Zealand record fifth-wicket partnership with their 236-run stand against England. The previous record was 222 by Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle against Zimbabwe at Wellington in 2000.

· Their effort also became the highest New Zealand stand in England, beating Martin Crowe and Bruce Edgar's 210 for the third wicket at Lord's in 1986.

· Mitchell became the fourth of his compatriots after Bevan Congdon, Victor Pollard and Martin Crowe to make centuries across successive tests in England.

· Mitchell's 190 is the second-highest score by a number five at Trent Bridge after Eddie Paynter's 216 not out against Australia in 1938.

· Blundell became the third wicketkeeper after England's Alan Knott against Australia in 1977 and Matt Prior against Pakistan in 2010 to score a test century at Trent Bridge.

· Blundell's 106 is the highest score by a New Zealand wicketkeeper in England.

· Until Mitchell and Blundell, no same two New Zealanders have been involved in partnerships of 195 or more across consecutive tests, although Lou Vincent and Stephen Fleming (199, third wicket) and Nathan Astle and Adam Parore (253, eighth wicket) combined in the same innings against Australia at Perth in 2001.

· New Zealand's 553 is their highest total in England, eclipsing the 551-9 at Lord's in 1973.

· Australia's 601 for seven at Headingley in 1989 is the only higher first innings score by a visiting team in England after getting sent in.