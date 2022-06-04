Ben Stokes of England and Kyle Jamieson have made a thrilling third day. Video / Spark Sport

The two defining moments on day three at Lord's, and possibly of the test match, were both Colin de Grandhomme errors.

After playing a crucial first innings that saved the Black Caps embarrassment on the opening day, the New Zealand all-rounder lasted just one ball in his second innings run-out in unique circumstances.

De Grandhomme arrived at the crease after a 195-run fifth-wicket record stand for New Zealand against England between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell came to an end when Mitchell was caught behind for 108.

The next Stuart Broad delivery struck the pads of De Grandhomme who wandered briefly up the wicket as the England players appealed - unaware of where the ball was going. He had rolled straight to Ollie Pope in the slips who quickly threw down the stumps as the Black Caps batsman turned to slide his bat in the crease.

Colin de Grandhomme leaves the crease after being run out first ball. Photosport

"He was a little bit dopey. He was wandering off and Pope...brilliant cricket awareness," said English commentator Nasser Hussain.

"Colin De Grandhomme what are you doing? Get back," added former Black Cap Simon Doull. "Absolutely fantastic awareness from England."

It was the turning point of the New Zealand innings as they lost three wickets in three balls. Broad bowled Kyle Jamieson the next delivery to see New Zealand go from a strong position at 251-4 to 251-7. They were dismissed for 285 eight overs later when a lead of 300 looked on the cards.

Set 277 to win by New Zealand in Ben Stokes' first game as captain, England appeared to be heading towards another tame defeat when the new skipper fell to an ugly hack which left the scoreboard reading 76-5.

But his dismissal for just one was scrubbed from the records when replays showed de Grandhomme overstepping, a no-ball that changed the shape of the game as England rallied to reach 216-5 at stumps.

Colin de Grandhomme reacts during the third day at Lord's. Photosport

Had the medium-pacer's foot been a couple of inches further back, it would have been a hopeless way for Stokes' involvement in the game to end.

Had de Grandhomme's bat been inches forward and he would have avoided a first ball run-out.

De Grandhomme didn't get another chance to make up for a forgetful day, leaving the field with an injury which has ruled him out of the rest of the test.