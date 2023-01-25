Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Chris Cairns on changes Black Caps need to make before World Cup

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Finn Allen of the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Finn Allen of the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps great Chris Cairns is calling for some bold changes to the Black Caps batting line-up at the World Cup later this year following the recent ODI series defeat in India.

Gary Stead’s side

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport