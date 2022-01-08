Cricket: Change of pace? Black Caps pondering switch at Hagley Oval against Bangladesh

Daryl Mitchell played a starring role for the Black Caps when they last played at Hagley Oval. Photo / Getty

A look at the Hagley Oval pitch this morning - if they can find it - will determine whether the Black Caps call on Daryl Mitchell to help save the Bangladesh test series.

Tom Latham confirmed yesterday the hosts would make at most one change to the team who were thoroughly outplayed during a historic first-test loss in Mount Maunganui.

Despite that result, which left New Zealand facing a first home test series defeat since 2017, the Black Caps were never going to make wholesale changes.

The only question is whether Mitchell will replace Rachin Ravindra in the all-rounder spot, with the temptation surely strong to further bolster the seam stocks.

The Black Caps opted for a five-man seam attack in each of their last two tests in Christchurch, with Mitchell earning the all-rounder nod in an innings triumph over Pakistan and Colin de Grandhomme selected in a seven-wicket win over India.

And given the state of the Hagley Oval pitch yesterday, when it was difficult to discern the wicket from the outfield, there's every reason to think that trend will continue.

"It's probably just the all-rounder [position] and whether we believe spin may come into it or whether the extra seamer may be of use," Latham said when quizzed on selection. "We'll assess that in the morning."

There is a possibility the hot weather forecast for the first three days of the test will bake the pitch and bring into play spin later in the match.

But given Ravindra rarely threatened in 28 first-innings overs in the first-test loss, the youngster might not extract much even in such a scenario.

If the wicket does follow history and offer plenty for the seamers throughout the five days, however, Latham knew there was no guarantee only his attack would be rewarded.

"We've seen in the past, with the extra pace and carry here, that it does suit our bowlers and there is a little bit more assistance off the surface," he said. "But in saying that you need to put the ball in the right areas for long periods of time.

"I think [Bangladesh] played a perfect test match [at Bay Oval]. From a bowling point of view, they were able to build partnerships from both ends and create a lot of pressure. "That's certainly a lesson for our bowlers."

Mitchell's case for a place in that group may also be aided by his bat. Boasting a test average of 50 from seven innings, the 30-year-old scored an unbeaten 102 when the Black Caps last played at Hagley.

Considering New Zealand's four-man tail contributed 29 runs across two innings in Mount Maunganui, Ravindra's knocks of 4 and 20 offered little protection once the batsmen above him had faltered.

Bangladesh will make one change to their team, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy - who scored 78 in the first innings in the first test - out with split webbing on his hand. He's likely to be replaced by Mohammad Naim, who has a first-class average of 16 from six matches.

If there was little intrigue in selection, the result of the toss offered even less, though Latham emphasised that bowling first would not automatically lead to a series-saving victory.

"We've seen here that most teams that win the toss bowl first," he said. "But I certainly don't think it's win the toss, win the game.

"It's a great place to bat if the sun's out. We know it does a little bit, but if you get through that first session there's a chance to put runs on the board."

Black Caps v Bangladesh, 11.00am Sunday, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Likely lineups:

New Zealand

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh

Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

TAB odds:

New Zealand $1.19

Bangladesh $9.40

Draw: $6.70