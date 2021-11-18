Cricket: Canada's Saad Bin Zafar makes T20 history

Canadian spin bowler Saad Bin Zafar. Phot / Instagram

Canadian spin bowler Saad Bin Zafar has rewritten the history books by becoming the first cricketer to concede zero runs in a four-over spell during a men's T20 international.

Zafar bowled 24 consecutive dot balls during Canada's 208-run victory over Panama in a T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier at Antigua's Coolidge Cricket Ground earlier this week.

The 35-year-old also picked up two wickets - removing Panama batters Dineshbhai Ahir and Mohmad Sohel Patel for zero - and claimed two catches in the field.

The previous record was held by Kuwait's Mohammed Aslam, who took 3/2 against Saudi Arabia in February 2020.

Zafar has played 17 matches for Canada since the ICC granted its members full T20I status in 2019.

The left-armed tweaker has taken 24 T20I wickets at 15.33, with best figures of 8/3 against the Cayman Islands in August 2019.

Pakistan-born Zafar has also represented the Saint Lucia Kings and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League.

Most economical bowling spells in Men's T20 internationals (minimum four overs)

0/2 — Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) vs Panama, Nov 2021

3/2 — Mohammed Aslam (KUW) vs Saudi Arabia, Feb 2020

4/5 — Pedro Arrighi (ARG) vs Brazil, Oct 2019

4/2 — Aizaz Khan (HKG) vs Nepal, Nov 2014

4/2 — Ian Holland (USA) vs Belize, Nov 2021

4/1 — Abdullah Akbarjan (AUT) vs Belgium, Jul 2021

During Sunday's T20 match, opening batter Rayyan Pathan scored an unbeaten 106 off 62 balls to help Canada register a formidable total of 245/1.

But Panama were bowled out for 37 in response - spinner Salman Nazar was the chief destroyer with figures of 3/8.

Having secured five wins from their six games in the Americas Region Qualifiers, Canada has booked its place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup global qualifiers alongside USA.