Cricket: BYC Podcast - The greatest loss of all time

Ajaz Patel finished with the best ever figures in a test against India but the Black Caps still lose heavily. Photosport

This week on the BYC, the guys go over Ajaz Patel's amazing 10-wicket haul, figure out what's next for Ross Taylor and preview the Ashes while watching the first session.

