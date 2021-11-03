Cricket: BYC podcast - Can anyone stop England?

England's Jos Buttler bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka. Photo / AP

Welcome to the 50th episode of this iteration of The BYC.

As it's the only time Paul Ford has cracked 50 in any form of cricket, he'll no doubt be cracking open a few outrageously priced Wellington craft beers in the clubrooms tonight and regaling his teammates with some of his best lines from the show.

It is a show fitting of the milestone though, with plenty of action from the T20 World Cup, Jase goes around the grounds for the Plunket Shield to highlight the underwhelming week both Paul and Dylan's teams have had and Professor Cleaver will finally answer the question you've all been asking: Why are short batsmen better?

Plus, Paul Ford's award-winning 'News or Ruse' & 'Violence Corner' test the panel and as some classic comical commentary blunders...