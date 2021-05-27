Cricket: British government's no children Covid policy for Black Caps v England test branded 'illogical'

Chereè Kinnear counts down the top 5 talking points of the week so far. Video / NZ Herald

The British government has been attacked over its "illogical" decision to ban children from the England cricket team's second test against New Zealand while allowing them into the football team's European Championship games against Croatia and Scotland.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that more than 2,000 children with tickets for next month's Test at Edgbaston would not be allowed to attend after it was chosen as one of the latest pilot events for the return of crowds to sport.

Being part of the pilot will allow three times as many spectators – 18,000 – to attend each day of the match from June 10-14 but under-16s will be denied entry because they are deemed unable to consent for participation in a clinical trial.

That is in line with other pilot events to date but the Telegraph Sport can reveal the Government plans to operate a different protocol for England's opening two Euro 2020 matches on June 13 and 18 that will not require ticket holders' consent.

That is despite the attendance at each of those games being the largest at any UK event – 22,500 – since the coronavirus crisis began.

Stuart Cain, the chief executive of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said the Government had been asked to allow children to attend the Test match but had refused, acknowledging those affected would be "angry" and "upset".

Black Caps take on England in a two-test series next month. Photo / Photosport

Richard Caborn, a sports minister under Tony Blair, said it was "illogical" to ban children from an 18,000 crowd when they were allowed to be part of a bigger one on the same days.

He said he also saw no reason why parents could not sign a consent form on behalf of their children, especially for a trial in which the only other significant element was pre- and post-event Covid testing – something schoolchildren were undergoing anyway.

He added: "The Government really ought to revisit this decision because they are going to upset a lot of young people unnecessarily."

Children will also be banned from attending Royal Ascot from June 15-19, where 12,000 people will be admitted each day after it, too, was selected as part of the Government's Events Research Programme.

But they will be allowed into England's first Test at Lord's next week, which is not part of the ERP, and attendance for which is capped at 7,500.

The 2,100 child-ticket holders for the second Test have been given the option of a refund or for an adult to go in their place.

A DCMS spokesperson said: "We understand that this is disappointing news for young cricket fans and are looking into the issue and what can be done.

"Our world-leading Events Research Programme is a vital piece of work to help open up venues to fuller crowds of all ages as soon as it is safe to do so and we are completely committed to achieving this."