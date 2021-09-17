Cricket: Black Caps tour of Pakistan abandonded after security threat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand captain Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps' cricket tour of Pakistan has been cancelled due to a security threat.

The first of three ODI clashes was meant to begin at 9.30pm, but the players never made it to ground at Rawalpindi, being told to stay inside their rooms. Fans were also not allowed into the ground.

The series was set to be New Zealand's first in Pakistan since 2003, with five Twenty20s planned to follow the three one-day matches.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure."

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed Mr White's sentiments.

"We've been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision," he said.

"The players are in good hands; they're safe – and everyone's acting in their best interests."

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement saying that "no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team", with Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket great Imran Khan having spoken to New Zealnd Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to reassure her.

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the PCB said.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

"The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal."

