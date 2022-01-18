The Black Caps are due to play a three game series starting in Perth. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps are due to play a three game series starting in Perth. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps' ODI series in Australia later this month remains a work-in-progress.

If it goes ahead, the odds of the first match being in Perth are long, due to the city's continued Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

The chances of the tour starting on time are also under threat with the team – minus test players - needing to be named and on its way across the Tasman by next week.

Since the tour was scheduled, MIQ spots have become de rigueur again due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Understandably, New Zealand Cricket did not apply for any before circumstances changed.

One option could be to keep the players in Australia, at considerable expense, to play a scheduled home T20 series away.

However, commercial and broadcast partners will also need consultation to ensure they get bang for their buck.

The South African home test series starting February 17 is still scheduled to proceed as normal.

The Black Caps have played just seven ODIs since the 2019 World Cup with Covid-19 and the security threat in Pakistan last September hampering their planned schedule.

The last time New Zealand toured Australia for an ODI series in 2020, the opening match was played in Sydney in front of an empty stadium before the pandemic forced border closures and a cancellation of the series.