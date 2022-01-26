General view of the Basin Reserve during the Black Caps' test against the West Indies last year. Photo / Photosport

General view of the Basin Reserve during the Black Caps' test against the West Indies last year. Photo / Photosport

Both test matches between the Black Caps and South Africa next month now appear poised to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Basin Reserve in Wellington was due to host the second of the two tests after the first in the Garden City, but a Cricket South Africa release says both will be played in Christchurch to mitigate Covid-19 risk.

The matches were virtually certain to be played behind closed doors anyway, given the red traffic light setting change earlier this week after the Omicron outbreak in the community.

New Zealand Cricket has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the Proteas have confirmed their squad, which includes a recall for spin bowler Simon Harmer following a seven year absence.

South Africa depart for New Zealand on February 2 and will undergo 10 days of mandatory quarantine before being allowed to train.

South Africa squad for New Zealand tour: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne