Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps’ are aiming to significantly bolster their coaching stocks heading into this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, by targeting two of New Zealand’s all-time greats.

The Herald understands the pair of former captain Stephen Fleming and ex-fast bowler Shane Bond are actively wanted by New Zealand Cricket to fill the role of a fourth coach as part of Gary Stead’s team.

But while New Zealand Cricket are understood to be doubtful of acquiring either of the pair’s services - given Fleming and Bond already have multiple coaching roles in Twenty20 leagues around the world - attempts will still be made to secure one of them.

Since his retirement as a player, Fleming has quickly become one of the most decorated short-form coaches in the game.

Taking over coaching roles of the Chennai Super Kings in 2009, Fleming has won five Indian Premier League titles, as well as the now-defunct Champions League T20, twice.

Outside of India, Fleming has also coached Chennai’s sister-sided Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20, and the Texas Super Kings in American Major League Cricket.

Fleming briefly linked with the Black Caps in a consultancy role during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, where New Zealand lost to Australia in the final.

Elsewhere, Bond is also an option for the Black Caps, and would likely assist with the bowlers - if New Zealand Cricket could secure him.

Bond, 48, was the Black Caps’ fulltime bowling coach from 2012 to early 2015, and was instrumental in the rise of New Zealand under then-captain Brendon McCullum.

His appointment - albeit temporary - would fill the void left by longtime bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who left the Black Caps after last year’s World Cup in India.

As a coach, Bond has achieved success with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and is currently preparing for this year’s season where he is an assistant at Rajasthan Royals.

Bond has also been a head coach with Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League, and Paarl Royals in the SA20.

The Black Caps are no strangers to bringing in coaches on short-term consultant roles, given the modern landscape of T20 cricket.

Last year, former England internationals Ian Bell and James Foster worked with the Black Caps before the World Cup in India.

This summer, former Black Caps Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram and Daniel Flynn were also part of the coaching set-up, for series against Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia.

Former Black Cap and Northern Districts bowler Graeme Aldridge has also been part of the coaching group.

