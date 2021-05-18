Cricket: Black Caps star Tim Seifert to return home from India after recovering from Covid-19

Will Young reunited with Black Caps ahead of England Test series. Video / NZ Herald

Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert, who tested positive for Covid-19 while playing in the Indian Premier League, has recovered from the virus and will return to New Zealand tomorrow.

Seifert was forced to remain in India after testing positive for the virus earlier this month – after returning seven negative tests – just hours before he was due to leave the Covid-ravaged country.

The 26-year-old, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and was taken into quarantine.

The Indian Twenty20 tournament was suspended indefinitely after players from several teams tested positive for Covid-19 amid the country's worsening situation.

A New Zealand Cricket statement at the time said Seifert was experiencing moderate symptoms.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead revealed on Tuesday that Seifert had since tested negative for the virus and is heading home.

Seifert is understood to be arriving back in New Zealand tomorrow.

"I actually heard from Tim just a little while ago," Stead said. "I think the really encouraging thing is he's tested negative and my understanding is that he's on a flight out of India pretty quickly as well."

Tim Seifert tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Photo / Photosport

Stead wasn't sure of the details of Seifert's return, but was optimistic about his player's health.

"I don't know how long it's going to take him to get back to New Zealand or where he's heading via," Stead said. "But it's great news for Tim that I guess for a start his health will only improve anyway to the point where he's not testing positive anymore."

Upon arrival back into the country, Seifert will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

Meanwhile, the majority of the Black Caps test contingent touched down in London on Monday before being transferred to Southampton where they will be based for the first two weeks of the tour.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Caps are adhering to strict health protocols including pre-departure vaccinations and Covid tests, along with receiving medical bags equipped with masks and hand sanitizer.

While in England they will operate in a "controlled team environment" to limit outside contact and risk of transmission. All tour members will complete a daily self-reported health screening as well as undergoing regular Covid testing.

The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini training groups of six can be established from days four-six, pending negative Covid results.

The Black Caps take on England in a two-test series, starting on June 2, before facing India in the World Test Championship final.