Ish Sodhi at Black Caps training in Christchurch this week. Photo / photosport.nz

There was one element of his test recall that sparked particular joy for Ish Sodhi.

The legspinner was this week included in the Black Caps squad for their two-match series against Pakistan, having waited more than four years since the last of his 17 test appearances.

After hearing the good news, Sodhi was quick to dig through the clutter that had accumulated during his long wait, keen to locate a prized possession.

“It’s obviously a huge privilege being called back into the test side after four years,” Sodhi said. “It’s really exciting to be back and packing the baggy especially.

“She’s a little bit dusty. It was actually quite nice to go and find it and dust it off a little bit and chuck it in the bag.

“I’ve been on a lot of tours recently, and it’s been awesome playing white-ball cricket, but it’s really exciting and you’re filled with honour and privilege to be able to pack it and take it away.”

Sodhi is certainly no stranger to the international game. He’s played 71 matches for the Black Caps since last pulling on that treasured baggy hat, part of an innings defeat by Pakistan in Dubai in 2018.

The 30-year-old has shone brightest in T20 cricket - in October becoming the fifth man to collect 100 international wickets - and believes his success with a white ball can translate now more than ever to the test arena.

But Sodhi did concede he occasionally wondered whether he would get another opportunity to put that theory into practice.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t [have doubts],” he said. “There were times that a lot of white-ball cricket was being played and you start to focus a lot of your attention on that.

“But the gap’s gotten smaller in terms of what works in white-ball cricket will potentially work in red-ball cricket, as batters are becoming a lot more aggressive these days.

“It’s pretty exciting and a bit of new territory - I haven’t played test cricket in a long time. There’s a little bit of learning as I go, which is funny to say at 30.”

One recent lesson has particularly enhanced Sodhi’s threat at the bowling crease, lengthening his run up to generate more speed through the air, a factor he thinks will assist him on potentially docile Pakistani pitches.

“The big thing that I’ve changed recently has been my run up, just to get a bit more energy to the crease,” he said. “It’s made my lines a little bit more consistent, and hopefully that helps me when I do get the chance to play some red-ball cricket again.

“Although it’s in Asia, I don’t think the wickets have been turning a hell of a lot, so you’ve got to work out ways to get dismissals. It’s about bringing both edges into play - that’s going to be really important - and bowling a slightly quicker pace.”

Although honing his approach in T20 cricket had proven crucial to his chances of starting the first test in Karachi on Boxing Day, it wasn’t just his cap that Sodhi was looking forward to leaving behind.

“It’s really exciting to be able to go out there, potentially bowl some long spells and not necessarily have everyone try to hit you for six from every ball.”